5 Stocks To Watch For February 19, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2021 4:29am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $7.21 billion before the opening bell. Deere shares gained 0.9% to $303.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued upbeat forecast for the current quarter. Applied Materials shares gained 3.9% to $17.85 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting ITT Inc (NYSE: ITT) to have earned $0.92 per share on revenue of $656.97 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. ITT shares fell 0.7% to $76.29 in after-hours trading.

  • Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) reported a surprise profit for the fourth quarter, while sales also exceeded analysts’ estimates. The company’s active accounts surged 39% year-over-year last quarter. Roku also issued strong sales forecast for the first quarter. Roku shares slipped 0.1% to $452.90 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) reported better-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter. The company’s board, on February 12, also approved adding $1 billion to its buyback program. Dropbox shares fell 4.9% to $23.17 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

