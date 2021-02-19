5 Stocks To Watch For February 19, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $7.21 billion before the opening bell. Deere shares gained 0.9% to $303.00 in after-hours trading.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued upbeat forecast for the current quarter. Applied Materials shares gained 3.9% to $17.85 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting ITT Inc (NYSE: ITT) to have earned $0.92 per share on revenue of $656.97 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. ITT shares fell 0.7% to $76.29 in after-hours trading.
- Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) reported a surprise profit for the fourth quarter, while sales also exceeded analysts’ estimates. The company’s active accounts surged 39% year-over-year last quarter. Roku also issued strong sales forecast for the first quarter. Roku shares slipped 0.1% to $452.90 in the after-hours trading session.
- Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) reported better-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter. The company’s board, on February 12, also approved adding $1 billion to its buyback program. Dropbox shares fell 4.9% to $23.17 in the after-hours trading session.
