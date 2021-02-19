5 Stocks To Watch For February 19, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $7.21 billion before the opening bell. Deere shares gained 0.9% to $303.00 in after-hours trading.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued upbeat forecast for the current quarter. Applied Materials shares gained 3.9% to $17.85 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting ITT Inc (NYSE: ITT) to have earned $0.92 per share on revenue of $656.97 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. ITT shares fell 0.7% to $76.29 in after-hours trading.

