Earnings Scheduled For February 19, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $42.55 million.

• Barnes Gr (NYSE:B) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $282.78 million.

• Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $175.33 million.

• DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $3.19 billion.

• Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $241.79 million.

• Magna International (NYSE:MGA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $10.12 billion.

• MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $326.62 million.

• AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $10.29 million.

• NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $553.33 million.

• Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $118.22 million.

• Spirit Realty Cap (NYSE:SRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $119.40 million.

• Frontline (NYSE:FRO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $184.43 million.

• Deere (NYSE:DE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $7.21 billion.

• ITT (NYSE:ITT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $656.97 million.

• AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $292.00 million.

• Essent Gr (NYSE:ESNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $250.44 million.

• Eni (NYSE:E) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Tremont Mortgage (NASDAQ:TRMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $3.31 million.