Orion Engineered Carbons: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 4.76% over the past year to $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.39.

Revenue of $315,692,000 declined by 2.09% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $278,690,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $19.20

52-week low: $5.93

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.86%

Company Overview

Orion Engineered Carbons SA is a producer of carbon black. The company's operating segments are Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. It generates maximum revenue from the Rubber Carbon Black segment. Rubber Carbon Black segment is used in the reinforcement of rubber in tires and mechanical rubber goods. The Specialty Carbon Black segment is used as pigments and performance additives in coatings, polymers, printing, and special applications. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Germany.