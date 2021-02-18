Recap: Ramaco Resources Q4 Earnings

Shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 320.00% over the past year to ($0.11), which missed the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $51,146,000 rose by 12.13% year over year, which beat the estimate of $46,740,000.

Guidance

Ramaco Resources hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $4.72

52-week low: $1.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 38.05%

Company Profile

Ramaco Resources Inc is a coal producing firm based in the United States. Its only revenue generating product is metallurgical coal which is used to make metallurgical coke. This is used as an input in the blast furnace steel-making process. The company's customer base encompasses U.S.-based blast furnace steel mills and U.S.-based coke plants, as well as international metallurgical coal consumers. Ramaco's portfolio comprises of the Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM lMine and Knox Creek projects.