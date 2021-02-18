Recap: Appian Q4 Earnings

Shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 72.73% year over year to ($0.03), which beat the estimate of ($0.17).

Revenue of $81,630,000 rose by 18.96% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $73,960,000.

Outlook

Appian Sees Q1 EPS $(0.15)-$(0.13) Vs. $(0.13) Est., Sales $81.7M-$82.7M Vs. $80.62M Est.

Appian Sees FY21 EPS $(0.64)-$(0.60) Vs. $(0.43) Est., Sales $353M-$355M Vs. $341.5M Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=143168

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $260.00

52-week low: $29.07

Price action over last quarter: Up 127.42%

Company Profile

Appian Corp provides a leading low-code software development platform as a service that enables organizations to rapidly develop powerful and unique applications. With its platform, organizations can rapidly and easily design, build and implement powerful, enterprise-grade custom applications through intuitive, visual interface with little or no coding required. The company's customers use applications built on its low-code platform to launch new business lines, automate vital employee workflows, manage complex trading platforms, accelerate drug development and build global procurement systems. The group generates a majority of its revenue from the domestic market. It serves various industries such as education; insurance; retail; telecom and media and others.