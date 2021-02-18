Market Overview

Emergent BioSolutions: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021 4:45pm   Comments
Shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 133.76% over the past year to $3.67, which beat the estimate of $3.19.

Revenue of $583,000,000 up by 61.76% year over year, which beat the estimate of $563,600,000.

Guidance

Emergent Reaffirms FY21 Guidance

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hmesjhe3

Technicals

52-week high: $137.61

Company's 52-week low was at $46.37

Price action over last quarter: Up 28.35%

Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions offers public health products to government and healthcare providers. The company has four main units: vaccines, which produces specialty vaccines for public health threats; devices, such as nasal sprays, skin lotions, and injections; therapeutics, which includes antibody-based treatments; and contract development and manufacturing, which brings treatments to market through collaboration with the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and the United States government. Most revenue comes from U.S. government purchases of vaccine, device, and therapeutic products.

 

