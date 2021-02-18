Recap: Roku Q4 Earnings

Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) decreased 1.1% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Quarterly Results Earnings per share were up 476.92% over the past year to $0.49, which beat the estimate of

Shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) decreased 1.1% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 476.92% over the past year to $0.49, which beat the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $649,886,000 higher by 58.03% year over year, which beat the estimate of $617,700,000.

Outlook

Roku Sees Q1 Sales ~$485M vs $463M Estimate, Gross Profit $238M, Adj. EBITDA $31M

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ujijs2nr

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $486.72

52-week low: $58.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 78.42%

Company Overview

Roku is the leading streaming platform in the U.S. by hours watched with over 40 billion hours of content streamed in 2019. The firm's eponymous operating system is used not only in Roku's own hardware but in co-branded TVs and soundbars from manufacturers like TCL, Onn, and Hisense. Roku generates revenue from advertising, distribution fees, hardware sales, OS licensing, and subscription sales.