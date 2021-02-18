Recap: Universal Display Q4 Earnings
Shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 101.79% over the past year to $1.13, which beat the estimate of $0.64.
Revenue of $141,543,000 higher by 39.14% year over year, which beat the estimate of $109,320,000.
Outlook
Universal Display hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $530,000,000 and $560,000,000.
Conference Call Details
Date: Feb 18, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.oled.com%2F&eventid=2948412&sessionid=1&key=56F4B7204852F704226A7696A45B5F70®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Price Action
52-week high: $262.77
52-week low: $105.11
Price action over last quarter: Up 27.07%
Company Profile
Universal Display Corp researches, develops, and manufactures organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, technologies for use in displays for mobile phones, tablets, televisions, wearables, personal computers, automotive interiors, and the solid-state lighting market. OLED technologies are an alternative to light-emitting diode, or LED, technologies, in the solid-state lighting market, and liquid crystal displays in the flat-panel-display market. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in South Korea, with the rest coming from Japan, Taiwan, the United States, and other countries across the world.
