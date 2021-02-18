Market Overview

Recap: Universal Display Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021 4:41pm   Comments
Shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 101.79% over the past year to $1.13, which beat the estimate of $0.64.

Revenue of $141,543,000 higher by 39.14% year over year, which beat the estimate of $109,320,000.

Outlook

Universal Display hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $530,000,000 and $560,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.oled.com%2F&eventid=2948412&sessionid=1&key=56F4B7204852F704226A7696A45B5F70&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $262.77

52-week low: $105.11

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.07%

Company Profile

Universal Display Corp researches, develops, and manufactures organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, technologies for use in displays for mobile phones, tablets, televisions, wearables, personal computers, automotive interiors, and the solid-state lighting market. OLED technologies are an alternative to light-emitting diode, or LED, technologies, in the solid-state lighting market, and liquid crystal displays in the flat-panel-display market. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in South Korea, with the rest coming from Japan, Taiwan, the United States, and other countries across the world.

 

