Recap: CyberOptics Q4 Earnings

Shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 900.00% over the past year to $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $16,872,000 rose by 0.12% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $16,130,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://streaming.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1429853&tp_key=b7779bc0bf

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $43.48

52-week low: $12.77

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.49%

Company Overview

CyberOptics Corp is a developer and manufacturer of sensing technology solutions. The company's products and services are used in the surface mount technology, semiconductor and three-dimensional scanning solutions and services markets. The majority of its products are developed and sold for use in SMT electronic circuit board assembly. The company develops, manufactures and sells non-contact sensors and systems for process control and inspection, and general-purpose metrology. The company's product offerings are sold to original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers.