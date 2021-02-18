Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: TripAdvisor Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021 4:30pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 207.89% year over year to ($0.41), which missed the estimate of ($0.25).

Revenue of $116,000,000 decreased by 65.37% year over year, which beat the estimate of $107,590,000.

Outlook

TripAdvisor hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

TripAdvisor hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $38.31

Company's 52-week low was at $13.72

Price action over last quarter: Up 90.19%

Company Description

TripAdvisor is the world's leading travel metasearch company. The website offers 878 million reviews and information on 8.4 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines, and cruises. In 2019, 60% of revenue came from the company's hotel, media and platform segment, which includes hotel revenue generated through advertising on its metasearch platform as well as commissions received on its Instant Booking platform. Experiences and dining represented 29% of revenue with the remainder consisting of flight, rental, and non-branded TripAdvisor sales.

 

Related Articles (TRIP)

Earnings Scheduled For February 18, 2021
Earnings Outlook For TripAdvisor
10 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Why TripAdvisor's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings