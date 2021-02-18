Recap: TripAdvisor Q4 Earnings

Shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 207.89% year over year to ($0.41), which missed the estimate of ($0.25).

Revenue of $116,000,000 decreased by 65.37% year over year, which beat the estimate of $107,590,000.

Outlook

TripAdvisor hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

TripAdvisor hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $38.31

Company's 52-week low was at $13.72

Price action over last quarter: Up 90.19%

Company Description

TripAdvisor is the world's leading travel metasearch company. The website offers 878 million reviews and information on 8.4 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines, and cruises. In 2019, 60% of revenue came from the company's hotel, media and platform segment, which includes hotel revenue generated through advertising on its metasearch platform as well as commissions received on its Instant Booking platform. Experiences and dining represented 29% of revenue with the remainder consisting of flight, rental, and non-branded TripAdvisor sales.