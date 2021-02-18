Jakks Pacific: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) fell after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 207.69% year over year to ($0.80), which beat the estimate of ($1.63).

Revenue of $128,267,000 decreased by 15.90% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $127,330,000.

Outlook

Jakks Pacific hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Jakks Pacific hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zfoir5x7

Price Action

52-week high: $10.58

52-week low: $0.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 68.87%

Company Overview

Jakks Pacific Inc is a toy and leisure products manufacturing company. Its products offering include Traditional toys and electronics such as Action figures, Toy vehicles, Dolls and accessories, Ride-on toys, Toys for pets and others. The company also offers role play, novelty and seasonal toys such as dress-up, pretend to play toys, Halloween and everyday costumes, Junior sports, and Outdoor activity toys. The brands under which these products are sold include Road Champs, Spy Net, Fisher Price, Kawasaki, JAKKS Pets, Disney Frozen, Black & Decker, Spiderman, Toy Story, Sesame Street, among others. The company's segments are U.S. and Canada; International and Halloween. It derives key revenue from the U.S. and Canada segment. The products are sold to various countries.