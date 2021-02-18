Preview: Barnes Gr's Earnings

Barnes Gr (NYSE:B) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, February 19. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Friday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Barnes Gr analysts model for earnings of $0.33 per share on sales of $282.78 million. Barnes Gr reported a per-share profit of $0.86 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $370.17 million.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would be down 61.63%. Sales would have fallen 23.61% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.22 0.49 0.84 EPS Actual 0.30 0.27 0.71 0.86 Revenue Estimate 245.62 M 242.00 M 316.73 M 376.23 M Revenue Actual 269.06 M 235.54 M 330.67 M 370.17 M

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Barnes Gr have declined 21.51%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Barnes Gr is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.