Overview Of Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the financial services sector:

FinVolution Gr (NYSE:FINV) - P/E: 7.95 Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) - P/E: 7.01 Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) - P/E: 4.75 Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) - P/E: 8.82 White Mountains Insurance (NYSE:WTM) - P/E: 5.18

FinVolution Gr's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.3, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.21. FinVolution Gr does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Northrim BanCorp experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 1.84 in Q3 and is now 1.59. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.34%, which has decreased by 1.04% from 5.38% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings per share at 2.83, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 3.88. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.53%, which has decreased by 0.08% from 0.61% in the previous quarter.

Chemung Financial's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 1.11, whereas in Q3, they were at 1.19. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.88%, which has decreased by 0.53% from 3.41% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, White Mountains Insurance reported earnings per share at 158.19, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 75.32. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.09%, which has increased by 0.09% from 0.0% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.