Recap: Barrick Gold Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021 8:24am   Comments
Shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) rose 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 105.88% over the past year to $0.35, which beat the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $3,279,000,000 higher by 13.74% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,270,000,000.

Guidance

Barrick Gold hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/barrick/mediaframe/42446/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $31.22

52-week low: $12.65

Price action over last quarter: down 26.74%

Company Description

Based in Toronto, Barrick Gold is one of the world's largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. In 2019, the firm produced nearly 5.5 million attributable ounces of gold and more than 430 million pounds of copper, boosted by the acquisition of Randgold at the end of 2018. As of Dec. 31, 2019, Barrick had 71 million ounces and 13.5 billion pounds of proven and probable gold and copper reserves, respectively.

 

