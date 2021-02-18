Recap: PPL Q4 Earnings

Shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 3.51% over the past year to $0.59, which missed the estimate of $0.61.

Revenue of $1,929,000,000 declined by 1.28% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,120,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1066/39461

Technicals

52-week high: $36.41

Company's 52-week low was at $18.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.88%

Company Description

PPL is a regulated utility with three key subsidiaries. The international regulated delivery segment operates distribution networks providing electricity service to customers in the United Kingdom. The Pennsylvania regulated delivery and transmission segment provides distribution to customers in central and eastern Pennsylvania. LG&E and KU are involved in regulated electricity generation, transmission, and distribution in Kentucky.