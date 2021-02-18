Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: PPL Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021 8:40am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 3.51% over the past year to $0.59, which missed the estimate of $0.61.

Revenue of $1,929,000,000 declined by 1.28% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,120,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1066/39461

Technicals

52-week high: $36.41

Company's 52-week low was at $18.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.88%

Company Description

PPL is a regulated utility with three key subsidiaries. The international regulated delivery segment operates distribution networks providing electricity service to customers in the United Kingdom. The Pennsylvania regulated delivery and transmission segment provides distribution to customers in central and eastern Pennsylvania. LG&E and KU are involved in regulated electricity generation, transmission, and distribution in Kentucky.

 

Related Articles (PPL)

Earnings Scheduled For February 18, 2021
Preview: PPL's Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com