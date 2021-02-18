Integer Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) rose 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 43.20% over the past year to $0.71, which beat the estimate of $0.61.

Revenue of $268,959,000 declined by 17.41% year over year, which beat the estimate of $263,770,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.40 and $3.90.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,160,000,000 and $1,200,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com%2F&eventid=2947634&sessionid=1&key=B4477EF08B4FC702A670232AC035906B®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $99.95

52-week low: $46.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 31.48%

Company Description

Integer Holdings is a manufacturer of medical device components used by original equipment manufacturers in the medical industry. The company also develops batteries used in nonmedical applications in the energy, military, and environmental markets. The firm organizes itself into two business segments based on the product type: medical and nonmedical. The medical segment uses the firm's technologies to produce components and finished medical devices, and it generates the vast majority of revenue. The company earns more than half of its revenue in United States.