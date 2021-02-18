Nova Measuring: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Nova Measuring (NASDAQ:NVMI) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 7.84% year over year to $0.55, which beat the estimate of $0.52.

Revenue of $76,303,000 rose by 18.07% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $69,900,000.

Looking Ahead

Nova sees Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.55-$0.66 and sales of $76 million-$83 million.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.novami.com/Events/nova-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-on-february-18-2021/?rel=investors

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $85.75

52-week low: $25.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 36.38%

Company Description

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd is an Israel-based semiconductor equipment manufacturer. The company provides metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. The company offers in-line Optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems. The product range consists of NovaScan 2040, NovaScan 3090Next, Nova i500 and i500 Plus, Nova T500, Nova T600, Nova V2600, HelioSense 100, Nova Hybrid Metrology solution, NovaMars. The company generates most of its revenue from Taiwan, R.O.C. Geographically the company has its business spread across the region of Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, China, United States, Japan, and Europe.