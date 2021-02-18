Market Overview

Newmark Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021 8:17am   Comments
Shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 42.31% year over year to $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.25.

Revenue of $601,426,000 declined by 4.89% year over year, which beat the estimate of $478,900,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.nmrk.com%2F&eventid=2927457&sessionid=1&key=1F3398804B0B38B7E10DB47A6CD4C0E0&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $12.11

Company's 52-week low was at $2.49

Price action over last quarter: Up 55.61%

Company Description

Newmark Group Inc is a commercial real estate advisory firm. It offers services, including leasing and corporate advisory services, investment sales, commercial mortgage brokerage, appraisal and valuation, project management, and property, among others. Newmark offers a diverse array of integrated services and products designed to meet the full needs of both real estate investors/owners and occupiers. The company provides real estate strategic consulting and systems integration services to CFI's global clients including many Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000 companies, owner-occupiers, government agencies, healthcare and higher education clients.

 

