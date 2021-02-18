Market Overview

Recap: Kelly Services Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021 8:04am   Comments
Shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 38.81% year over year to $0.41, which beat the estimate of $0.27.

Revenue of $1,241,000,000 decreased by 7.25% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,140,000,000.

Outlook

Kelly Services hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/csymdbdx

Price Action

52-week high: $23.00

52-week low: $10.13

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.51%

Company Description

Kelly Services Inc is a provider of workforce solutions and consulting and staffing services. The company's operations are divided into three business segments namely Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions ("GTS") and International Staffing. It provides staffing solutions through its branch networks in Americas and International operations and also provides a suite of innovative talent fulfilment and outcome-based solutions through GTS segment. Americas Staffing generates maximum revenue from its operations.

 

