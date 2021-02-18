Recap: Targa Resources Q4 Earnings

Shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 236.36% year over year to $0.15, which missed the estimate of $0.25.

Revenue of $2,573,000,000 up by 4.00% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,220,000,000.

Guidance

Targa sees FY21 adjusted EBITDA of $1.675 billion-$1.775 billion.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ch8ddv3n

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $40.17

Company's 52-week low was at $3.66

Price action over last quarter: Up 82.83%

Company Profile

Targa Resources is a midstream firm that primarily operates gathering and processing assets with substantial positions in the Permian, Stack, Scoop, and Bakken plays. It has over 850 bbl/d of net fractionation capacity and operates an LPG export terminal. The Grand Prix natural gas liquids pipeline also recently entered full service.