Recap: Targa Resources Q4 Earnings
Shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 236.36% year over year to $0.15, which missed the estimate of $0.25.
Revenue of $2,573,000,000 up by 4.00% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,220,000,000.
Guidance
Targa sees FY21 adjusted EBITDA of $1.675 billion-$1.775 billion.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Feb 18, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ch8ddv3n
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $40.17
Company's 52-week low was at $3.66
Price action over last quarter: Up 82.83%
Company Profile
Targa Resources is a midstream firm that primarily operates gathering and processing assets with substantial positions in the Permian, Stack, Scoop, and Bakken plays. It has over 850 bbl/d of net fractionation capacity and operates an LPG export terminal. The Grand Prix natural gas liquids pipeline also recently entered full service.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News