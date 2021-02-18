Omnicom Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.53% year over year to $1.90, which beat the estimate of $1.65.

Revenue of $3,757,000,000 declined by 9.25% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,690,000,000.

Guidance

Omnicom Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Omnicom Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.omnicomgroup.com%2F&eventid=2947578&sessionid=1&key=055AC9C7A72D90D999301D06FF4A5251®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $79.75

Company's 52-week low was at $44.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 45.43%

Company Description

Omnicom is the world's second- largest ad holding company, based on annual revenue. The American firm's services, which include traditional and digital advertising and public relations, are provided worldwide, with over 85% of its revenue coming from more developed regions such as North America and Europe.