Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Omnicom Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021 7:48am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.53% year over year to $1.90, which beat the estimate of $1.65.

Revenue of $3,757,000,000 declined by 9.25% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,690,000,000.

Guidance

Omnicom Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Omnicom Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.omnicomgroup.com%2F&eventid=2947578&sessionid=1&key=055AC9C7A72D90D999301D06FF4A5251&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $79.75

Company's 52-week low was at $44.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 45.43%

Company Description

Omnicom is the world's second- largest ad holding company, based on annual revenue. The American firm's services, which include traditional and digital advertising and public relations, are provided worldwide, with over 85% of its revenue coming from more developed regions such as North America and Europe.

 

Related Articles (OMC)

Earnings Scheduled For February 18, 2021
Earnings Preview for Omnicom Group
9 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com