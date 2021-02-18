Market Overview

Recap: LKQ Q4 Earnings

February 18, 2021 7:41am   Comments
Shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) rose 1.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 27.78% over the past year to $0.69, which beat the estimate of $0.59.

Revenue of $2,954,000,000 declined by 1.86% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,900,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.65 and $2.85.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.lkqcorp.com%2F&eventid=2947434&sessionid=1&key=7E6751566B3502AD45B7B9E9C04FC4EA&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $40.04

52-week low: $13.31

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.97%

Company Profile

LKQ is a leading global distributor of non-OEM automotive parts. Initially formed in 1998 as a consolidator of auto salvage operations in the United States, it has since greatly expanded its scope to include distribution of new mechanical and collision parts, specialty auto equipment, and remanufactured and recycled parts in both Europe and North America. It still maintains its auto salvage business and owns over 75 LKQ pick- your-part junkyards. Separate from the self-service business, LKQ purchases over 300,000 salvage automobiles annually that are used to extract parts for resale. Globally, LKQ maintains approximately 1,700 facilities.

 

