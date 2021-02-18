Recap: Integra Lifesciences Q4 Earnings

Shares of Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) moved higher by 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 23.53% year over year to $0.84, which beat the estimate of $0.73.

Revenue of $388,647,000 decreased by 1.64% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $388,580,000.

Guidance

Q1 EPS expected between $0.54 and $0.58.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $345,000,000 and $355,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wh4fc2yk

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $71.34

Company's 52-week low was at $34.21

Price action over last quarter: Up 64.30%

Company Profile

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp is a New Jersey-based medical equipment company focused on developing products for regenerative therapy, extremity orthopedics, and neurosurgical applications. The firm is organized into two primary segments: Codman specialty surgical and orthopedics and tissue technologies. Codman specialty surgical generates maximum revenue from its segmental operations. Integra earns approximately 29% of sales internationally, with the remainder 71% derived from the United States.