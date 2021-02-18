Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Integra Lifesciences Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021 7:47am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) moved higher by 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 23.53% year over year to $0.84, which beat the estimate of $0.73.

Revenue of $388,647,000 decreased by 1.64% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $388,580,000.

Guidance

Q1 EPS expected between $0.54 and $0.58.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $345,000,000 and $355,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wh4fc2yk

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $71.34

Company's 52-week low was at $34.21

Price action over last quarter: Up 64.30%

Company Profile

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp is a New Jersey-based medical equipment company focused on developing products for regenerative therapy, extremity orthopedics, and neurosurgical applications. The firm is organized into two primary segments: Codman specialty surgical and orthopedics and tissue technologies. Codman specialty surgical generates maximum revenue from its segmental operations. Integra earns approximately 29% of sales internationally, with the remainder 71% derived from the United States.

 

Related Articles (IART)

Integra Lifesciences' Q4 Earnings Come In Above Expectations, Issues Soft Q1 Guidance
Earnings Scheduled For February 18, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech: FDA Decision On G1 Therapeutics, Earnings In The Mix For Light Calendar Week
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Decision Day For Amgen, Zymeworks Sinks On Data, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics IPO
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Fluidigm's Saliva-Based COVID Test Approved In Europe, China Backs Amarin's Vascepa
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Addex Jumps On Positive Data For Out-Licensed Drug, COVID-19 Vaccine Developer Inovio Announces $150M Follow-On Offering, Boston Scientific Goes Shopping
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com