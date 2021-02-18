Recap: Integra Lifesciences Q4 Earnings
Shares of Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) moved higher by 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 23.53% year over year to $0.84, which beat the estimate of $0.73.
Revenue of $388,647,000 decreased by 1.64% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $388,580,000.
Guidance
Q1 EPS expected between $0.54 and $0.58.
Q1 revenue expected to be between $345,000,000 and $355,000,000.
Conference Call Details
Date: Feb 18, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wh4fc2yk
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $71.34
Company's 52-week low was at $34.21
Price action over last quarter: Up 64.30%
Company Profile
Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp is a New Jersey-based medical equipment company focused on developing products for regenerative therapy, extremity orthopedics, and neurosurgical applications. The firm is organized into two primary segments: Codman specialty surgical and orthopedics and tissue technologies. Codman specialty surgical generates maximum revenue from its segmental operations. Integra earns approximately 29% of sales internationally, with the remainder 71% derived from the United States.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News