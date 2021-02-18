Recap: Chart Industries Q4 Earnings

Shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) rose 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 76.39% over the past year to $1.27, which beat the estimate of $0.77.

Revenue of $312,400,000 decreased by 8.76% year over year, which beat the estimate of $304,190,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.50 and $4.00.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,320,000,000 and $1,380,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f3i46h3u

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $158.99

52-week low: $15.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 73.90%

Company Description

Chart Industries Inc is a leading independent global manufacturer of engineered equipment used in the production, storage, and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company's operating segments consist of Energy and Chemicals Cryogenics, Energy and Chemicals FinFans, Distribution and Storage Western Hemisphere and Distribution and Storage Eastern Hemisphere. It generates maximum revenue from the Distribution and Storage Western Hemisphere segment. The company has a presence in the United States, China, and Other Countries.