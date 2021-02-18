Recap: Chart Industries Q4 Earnings
Shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) rose 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 76.39% over the past year to $1.27, which beat the estimate of $0.77.
Revenue of $312,400,000 decreased by 8.76% year over year, which beat the estimate of $304,190,000.
Outlook
The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.50 and $4.00.
The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,320,000,000 and $1,380,000,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: Feb 18, 2021
Time: 09:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f3i46h3u
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $158.99
52-week low: $15.00
Price action over last quarter: Up 73.90%
Company Description
Chart Industries Inc is a leading independent global manufacturer of engineered equipment used in the production, storage, and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company's operating segments consist of Energy and Chemicals Cryogenics, Energy and Chemicals FinFans, Distribution and Storage Western Hemisphere and Distribution and Storage Eastern Hemisphere. It generates maximum revenue from the Distribution and Storage Western Hemisphere segment. The company has a presence in the United States, China, and Other Countries.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News