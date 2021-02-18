Market Overview

Colfax: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021 7:46am
Shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX) rose 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 16.39% year over year to $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.50.

Revenue of $828,122,000 decreased by 6.78% year over year, which missed the estimate of $830,720,000.

Guidance

Q1 EPS expected to be between $0.35 and $0.40.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ghbcj2kz

Price Action

52-week high: $42.43

52-week low: $12.23

Price action over last quarter: Up 40.86%

Company Overview

Colfax is a diversified technology firm that produces welding equipment and medical devices. Following the sale of its air and gas handling business in 2019, Colfax's remaining portfolio is organized into two segments: fabrication technology and medical technology. Fabrication technology is a leading manufacturer of equipment and consumables used in welding, cutting, and joining applications, mostly marketed under the ESAB brand name. The medical technology segment makes medical devices, including orthopedic braces, reconstructive implants, and other products used for rehabilitation, physical therapy, and pain management. The company generated roughly $3.3 billion in revenue in 2019.

 

