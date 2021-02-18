Recap: Mednax Q4 Earnings

Shares of Mednax (NYSE:MD) fell 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 72.53% year over year to $0.25, which missed the estimate of $0.36.

Revenue of $416,630,000 decreased by 53.98% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $459,540,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Mednax hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mcqigqc9

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $29.25

52-week low: $7.37

Price action over last quarter: Up 50.08%

Company Profile

Mednax provides physician services to hospitals, intensive care units, and other medical units. The services provided by the company include maternal care for expectant mothers, intensive care for premature babies, cardiology care for infants suffering from heart defects, and anesthesia care during surgeries, among others. The company operates only under one segment, which is physician services. Mednax generates roughly half of its revenue from the women's and children's services provided, and also roughly half of the company's total revenue is earned in the United States.