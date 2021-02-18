Herc Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) fell 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 1.50% year over year to $1.35, which beat the estimate of $1.03.

Revenue of $520,400,000 decreased by 3.65% year over year, which beat the estimate of $496,580,000.

Looking Ahead

Herc Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Herc Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/hri/mediaframe/41880/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $76.20

Company's 52-week low was at $11.81

Price action over last quarter: Up 56.32%

Company Description

Herc Holdings is an equipment rental company that was spun out of Hertz Global in 2016. It is currently the third- largest equipment rental company in North America, after United Rentals and Sunbelt Rentals, with 3% market share. It serves construction customers, the environmental sector, industrial entities, and entertainment production companies. During much of its 50-plus-year history, the company has rented equipment to its customers for intermittent use. Herc Holdings' strategy now offers to industrial customers long-term rental schemes, where Herc maintains its own staff at the customer site. In 2019, Herc Holdings' fleet included $3.8 billion of equipment at original cost. Annual companywide revenue was approximately $2 billion, including $1.7 billion in equipment rentals.