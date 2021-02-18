Scorpio Tankers: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) fell 3.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 713.04% over the past year to ($1.41), which missed the estimate of ($1.09).

Revenue of $138,236,000 decreased by 37.63% year over year, which missed the estimate of $141,670,000.

Guidance

Scorpio Tankers hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gp5u9drq

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $28.21

52-week low: $8.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 65.77%

Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc is a shipping company based in the Republic of the Marshall Islands. The company is engaged in providing the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products. It serves its end users in the petroleum supply chain by distributing products like gasoline, heating oil, and fuel oil from refineries. The company manages its business activities in four segments namely LR1, Handymax, LR2, and MR. It generates a vast majority of its revenue from the MR segment.