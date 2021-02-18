Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Scorpio Tankers: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021 7:44am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) fell 3.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 713.04% over the past year to ($1.41), which missed the estimate of ($1.09).

Revenue of $138,236,000 decreased by 37.63% year over year, which missed the estimate of $141,670,000.

Guidance

Scorpio Tankers hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gp5u9drq

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $28.21

52-week low: $8.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 65.77%

Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc is a shipping company based in the Republic of the Marshall Islands. The company is engaged in providing the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products. It serves its end users in the petroleum supply chain by distributing products like gasoline, heating oil, and fuel oil from refineries. The company manages its business activities in four segments namely LR1, Handymax, LR2, and MR. It generates a vast majority of its revenue from the MR segment.

 

Related Articles (STNG)

Earnings Scheduled For February 18, 2021
Shipping Stocks Are Suddenly Revving Up Across The Board
A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com