Recap: Ares Commercial Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021 7:42am   Comments
Shares of Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) moved higher by 2.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 10.81% over the past year to $0.41, which beat the estimate of $0.35.

Revenue of $21,205,000 decreased by 1.74% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $17,760,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Ares Commercial Real hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 12:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/acre/mediaframe/42699/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $17.72

Company's 52-week low was at $2.78

Price action over last quarter: Up 46.40%

Company Overview

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp is a specialty finance company and a Real Estate Investment Trust providing commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company operates in one segments namely originating and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt-related investments. The group recognizes its revenues through the interest income it receives from loans.

 

