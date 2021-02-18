Nice Reports Q4 Margin Compression, Record Cloud Revenue, Issues Optimistic Guidance
- Nice Ltd (NASDAQ: NICE) reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 1% year-on-year to $435 million, exceeding the analyst estimate of $433.11 million. Cloud revenue grew by 31% Y/Y to $219 million with a gross margin expansion of 410 basis points to 58.3%.
- Overall gross profit declined 1.5% to $288.5 million with a margin compression of 170 basis points to 66.4%.
- Operating income declined 16.7% to $65 million with a margin contraction of 300 basis points to 15%.
- Net income rose 41.9% to $106.9 million. EPS increased 1.9% to $1.61 above the consensus estimate of $1.55.
- Operating cash flow improved 83.5% to $167 million, and Nice bought back stock worth $20.7 million in the quarter.
- The closing cash balance stood at $1.5 billion, and debt stood at $681.2 million.
- Nice expects first-quarter FY21 revenue between $445 million and $455 million, above the consensus estimate of $435.13 million. EPS outlook lies between $1.42 and $1.52, close to the analyst estimate of $1.5.
- Price action: NICE shares are down 8.33% at $249.66 in the pre-market session on the last check Thursday.
