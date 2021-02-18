5 Stocks To Watch For February 18, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $148.47 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares gained 0.3% to $147.68 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: WMT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $148.47 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares gained 0.3% to $147.68 in pre-market trading. Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong sales guidance for the first quarter. Baidu shares gained 3.6% to $319.80 in the pre-market trading session.

(NASDAQ: BIDU) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong sales guidance for the first quarter. Baidu shares gained 3.6% to $319.80 in the pre-market trading session. Analysts are expecting Applied Materials, Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT) to have earned $1.28 per share on revenue of $4.97 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Applied Materials shares rose 0.6% to $116.41 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor