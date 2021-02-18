Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For February 18, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021 4:28am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $88.11 million.

• Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ:AAWW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.51 per share on revenue of $878.42 million.

• Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $184.15 million.

• Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $114.90 million.

• Emerald Holding (NYSE:EEX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $27.53 million.

• FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.87 billion.

• Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $348.65 million.

• Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $3.27 billion.

• Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $189.73 million.

• Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $496.58 million.

• Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion.

• Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $263.77 million.

• loanDepot, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:LDI) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion.

• Lexington Realty (NYSE:LXP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $82.78 million.

• NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $433.11 million.

• Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $478.90 million.

• NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE:NREF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $8.58 million.

• Nova Measuring (NASDAQ:NVMI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $69.90 million.

• Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $3.69 billion.

• PPL (NYSE:PPL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.

• R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $315.21 million.

• ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.50 million.

• SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.09 per share on revenue of $141.67 million.

• Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.

• TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.

• VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.

• West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $543.67 million.

• Materion (NYSE:MTRN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $292.15 million.

• Southern (NYSE:SO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $5.79 billion.

• Southern (NYSE:SOLN) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Waste Management (NYSE:WM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $3.97 billion.

• First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $863.90 million.

• Brady (NYSE:BRC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $270.07 million.

• Dana (NYSE:DAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

• Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Marriott Intl (NASDAQ:MAR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.40 billion.

• Stepan (NYSE:SCL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $456.20 million.

• Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ:VG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $316.16 million.

• Ventas (NYSE:VTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $913.55 million.

• Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $148.47 billion.

• Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $789.93 million.

• Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion.

• Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $110.50 million.

• CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $204.63 million.

• Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $284.65 million.

• Newmont (NYSE:NEM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion.

• Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.

• Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $385.88 million.

• Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $17.76 million.

• Colfax (NYSE:CFX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $830.72 million.

• EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $704.61 million.

• Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $437.18 million.

• Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $304.19 million.

• Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $388.58 million.

• Mednax (NYSE:MD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $459.54 million.

• State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $381.87 million.

• Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $960.09 million.

• Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.

• Barclays (NYSE:BCS) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $138.49 million.

• Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $54.10 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ:GLPI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $300.23 million.

• AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $726.15 million.

• MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $335.72 million.

• Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $243.28 million.

• Ameren (NYSE:AEE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $625.74 million.

• Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $26.75 million.

• Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $489.03 million.

• Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $22.31 million.

• JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $32.00 million.

• Livent (NYSE:LTHM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $82.99 million.

• Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $352.35 million.

• eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.84 per share on revenue of $331.65 million.

• Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $10.14 per share on revenue of $808.35 million.

• Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $628.93 million.

• Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $73.96 million.

• Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $419.40 million.

• Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $197.52 million.

• Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $72.54 million.

• Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $139.77 million.

• Telephone and Data (NYSE:TDS) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $679.08 million.

• Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $68.88 million.

• Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $12.78 million.

• Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $4.97 billion.

• AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $25.53 million.

• BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $38.60 million.

• DMC Glb (NASDAQ:BOOM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $52.79 million.

• Betterware de Mexico SAB (NASDAQ:BWMX) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $107.49 million.

• Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $76.87 million.

• Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $417.46 million.

• Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $423.73 million.

• Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $628.90 million.

• CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.66 per share on revenue of $13.99 million.

• CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $16.13 million.

• Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $498.64 million.

• Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.19 per share on revenue of $563.60 million.

• Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $3.18 billion.

• Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $29.92 million.

• Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $321.18 million.

• Globant (NYSE:GLOB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $222.34 million.

• Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $364.97 million.

• IBEX Holdings (NASDAQ:IBEX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $115.40 million.

• Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.63 per share on revenue of $127.33 million.

• Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $121.79 million.

• LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $35.61 million.

• Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $46.74 million.

• Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $162.82 million.

• Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $278.69 million.

• Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $109.32 million.

• Office Props IT (NASDAQ:OPI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $145.56 million.

• OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $443.10 million.

• Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $24.11 million.

• Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $137.20 million.

• Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $384.18 million.

• Rogers (NYSE:ROG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $203.53 million.

• Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $617.70 million.

• Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $701.79 million.

• SJW Gr (NYSE:SJW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $130.00 million.

• Schweitzer-Mauduit (NYSE:SWM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $270.20 million.

• TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $107.59 million.

• Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $292.36 million.

• Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $153.72 million.

• Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $338.84 million.

 

