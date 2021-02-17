CF Industries Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 60.00% over the past year to $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.11.

Revenue of $1,102,000,000 up by 5.05% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,010,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

CF Industries Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $47.00

52-week low: $19.73

Price action over last quarter: Up 64.81%

Company Profile

CF Industries is a leading producer and distributor of nitrogen fertilizers. The company operates seven nitrogen facilities in North America and holds joint-venture interests in further production capacity in the United Kingdom and Trinidad and Tobago. CF makes nitrogen primarily using low-cost U.S. natural gas as its feedstock, making CF one of the lowest-cost nitrogen producers globally.