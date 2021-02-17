Recap: Carriage Servs Q4 Earnings

Shares of Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 103.57% year over year to $0.57, which beat the estimate of $0.48.

Revenue of $90,088,000 up by 26.62% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $81,220,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.60 and $2.60.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $340,000,000 and $340,000,000.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $36.85

52-week low: $13.54

Price action over last quarter: Up 36.43%

Company Description

Carriage Services Inc is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two business segments: The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services. The Cemetery Operations segment provides services, such as mausoleum crypts, private estates, lawn crypt gardens, traditional single burial gravesites, and burial vaults.