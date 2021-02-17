Antero Midstream: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 40.00% over the past year to $0.21, which beat the estimate of $0.20.

Revenue of $203,860,000 declined by 14.73% year over year, which beat the estimate of $197,560,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Antero Midstream hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $9.52

52-week low: $1.69

Price action over last quarter: Up 39.40%

Company Overview

Antero Midstream Corp is a midstream company that owns, operates and develops midstream energy infrastructure services and production activity in the Appalachian Basin's Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale located in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Antero Midstream Partners and its affiliates, provides midstream services to Antero Resources Corp under long-term contracts.