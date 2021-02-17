ARMOUR Residential REIT: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 41.82% year over year to $0.32, which missed the estimate of $0.34.

Revenue of $19,540,000 decreased by 52.41% year over year, which missed the estimate of $21,580,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

ARMOUR Residential REIT hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $21.15

52-week low: $4.95

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.97%

Company Description

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc is a real estate investment trust that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities or RMBS. These are issued or guaranteed by U.S.-government-sponsored enterprises, such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or Ginnie Mae. The company's investment portfolio is composed of mortgage-backed securities, adjustable-rate mortgage securities, and multifamily mortgage-backed securities. In terms of total fair value, the vast majority of Armour's investments are long-term, fixed-rate agency RMBS. Multifamily RMBS also represents a substantial amount. Fannie Mae guarantees most of the company's holdings. Armour derives substantially all of its revenue as interest income from its investments.