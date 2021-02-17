Market Overview

Pegasystems: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 5:18pm   Comments
Shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) shares rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 5.26% over the past year to $0.18, which missed the estimate of $0.22.

Revenue of $298,600,000 rose by 7.98% year over year, which missed the estimate of $313,030,000.

Looking Ahead

Pegasystems Sees FY21 Sales $1.25B vs $1.21B Estimate, Adj. EPS $0.25 vs $0.16 Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=143063

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $148.70

52-week low: $38.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.46%

Company Description

Founded in 1983, Pegasystems provides a suite of solutions for customer engagement and business process automation. The company's key offering is the Pega Infinity platform, which combines business process automation with customer engagement applications.

 

