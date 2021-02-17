Recap: American Equity Inv Q4 Earnings

Shares of American Equity Inv (NYSE:AEL) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 43.80% over the past year to $0.77, which missed the estimate of $0.97.

Revenue of $521,725,000 decreased by 11.30% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $571,730,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $34.25

Company's 52-week low was at $9.07

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.98%

Company Description

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co is a financial services company. Its core business is selling fixed-index and fixed-rate annuity products through its subsidiaries, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York and Eagle Life Insurance Company. The company is licensed to sell its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Its targeted clients are individuals aged 45-75 who are interested in accumulating tax-deferred savings or creating guaranteed lifetime income.