Recap: Herbalife Nutrition Q4 Earnings

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 4.05% over the past year to $0.71, which missed the estimate of $0.84.

Revenue of $1,411,000,000 rose by 15.66% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,450,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Q1 EPS expected to be between $1.00 and $1.15.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $1,370,000,000 and $1,471,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 05:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f6vsjze2

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $59.00

Company's 52-week low was at $20.73

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.64%

Company Description

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd is an international nutrition company. The company has five revenue segments: weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature, promotional, and other. The most important segment, weight management, contributing more than 50% of revenue, has as representative products protein drinks, powder, and bars, and herbal tea concentrates, among others. The targeted nutrition segment offers dietary and nutritional supplements rich in herbs, minerals, and vitamins. Energy, sports, and fitness offers energy drinks, while outer nutrition offers facial skin-care, body-care, and hair-care products. Geographically, the main segments are North America, Mexico, South and Central America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and China.