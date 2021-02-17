Community Health Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 140.00% over the past year to $0.96, which beat the estimate of $0.20.
Revenue of $3,119,000,000 declined by 5.08% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,070,000,000.
Guidance
The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between ($0.00) and $0.60.
The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $11,700,000,000 and $12,500,000,000.
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $11.45
Company's 52-week low was at $2.25
Price action over last quarter: Up 66.20%
Company Profile
Community Health Systems is the largest publicly owned hospital operator in the United States. The company owns or leases over 100 general acute-care hospitals located in nonurban and urban markets. The company also owns four home health agencies and provides management and consulting services to independent hospitals. The firm derives revenue through a broad range of general and specialized hospital healthcare services and outpatient services.
