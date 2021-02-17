Antero Resources: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 50.00% over the past year to ($0.03), which missed the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $1,309,000,000 higher by 37.39% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,070,000,000.

Outlook

Antero Resources Sees FY21 Net Production 3.3-3.4 bcf/Day

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $10.04

Company's 52-week low was at $0.64

Price action over last quarter: Up 175.77%

Company Overview

Antero Resources, based in Denver, engages in the exploration for and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. At the end of 2019, the company reported proven reserves of 19 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Production averaged approximately 3,221 million cubic feet of equivalent a day in 2019 at a ratio of 30% liquids and 70% natural gas.