Ultra Clean Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 145.45% year over year to $0.81, which beat the estimate of $0.71.

Revenue of $369,628,000 rose by 29.05% year over year, which beat the estimate of $365,080,000.

Guidance

Ultra Clean Sees Q1 Adj. EPS $0.80-$0.93 vs $0.72 Est., Sales $375M-$405M vs $380.17M Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 04:45 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1131/39631

Technicals

52-week high: $51.43

52-week low: $11.79

Price action over last quarter: Up 130.62%

Company Overview

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment industry. The product range includes precision robotic solutions, gas delivery systems, a variety of industrial and automation production equipment products; subsystems that include wafer cleaning subsystems, chemical delivery modules, top-plate assemblies, frame assemblies, and process modules. Its customer base includes firms in semiconductor capital equipment industry, medical, energy, industrial, flat panel and research equipment industries. Its principal markets are North America, Asia, and Europe. Its largest end market by revenue is the United States.