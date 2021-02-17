Allison Transmission: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) increased after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 37.65% year over year to $0.53, which missed the estimate of $0.71.

Revenue of $535,000,000 declined by 13.29% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $521,360,000.

Guidance

Allison Transmission Holdings Sees FY21 Sales $2.265B-$2.415B Vs. $2.31B Est.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $45.92

52-week low: $26.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.11%

Company Overview

Allison Transmission Holdings is the world's largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for commercial vehicles, which serve as fuel-saving alternatives to less expensive manual and automated manual transmissions. It supplies its products to several end markets, including on- and off-highway equipment and military vehicles. For its on-highway business, where Allison maintains 60% of the global market share, Allison transmissions are incorporated into class 4 through 8 trucks, buses, and a limited number of large consumer vehicles, such as heavy-duty pickup trucks and motorhomes. Allison has been a leader in commercial hybrid propulsion systems and has more recently made inroads into fully electric powertrains with the acquisitions of Vantage Power and AxleTech in 2019.