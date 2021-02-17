Earnings Preview: Newmark Group

On Thursday, February 18, Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Newmark Group is included in the following report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Newmark Group reporting earnings of $0.25 per share on revenue of $478.90 million. In the same quarter last year, Newmark Group reported EPS of $0.52 on revenue of $632.36 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be down 51.92%. Sales would be down 24.27% from the year-ago period. Here is how the Newmark Group's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.22 0.23 0.54 EPS Actual 0.44 0.10 0.09 0.52 Revenue Estimate 357.95 M 397.19 M 494.43 M 674.94 M Revenue Actual 435.92 M 383.72 M 483.93 M 632.36 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Newmark Group were trading at $8.65 as of February 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.82%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Newmark Group is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.