DMC Global's Earnings Outlook

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 18. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on DMC Global management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.05 on revenue of $52.79 million. DMC Global EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.65. Revenue was $86.37 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 107.69% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 38.88% on a year-over-year basis. DMC Global's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.09 0.40 0.45 EPS Actual 0.08 -0.29 0.35 0.65 Revenue Estimate 46.50 M 45.29 M 73.72 M 83.61 M Revenue Actual 55.28 M 43.20 M 73.56 M 86.37 M

Stock Performance

Shares of DMC Global were trading at $60.22 as of February 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 53.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. DMC Global is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.