Earnings Preview for Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 18. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Planet Fitness analysts model for earnings of $0.22 per share on sales of $137.20 million. Planet Fitness earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.44 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $191.51 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 50.0% decrease for the company. Sales would have fallen 28.36% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.12 -0.16 0.35 0.41 EPS Actual 0.02 -0.32 0.16 0.44 Revenue Estimate 109.20 M 41.38 M 155.67 M 189.10 M Revenue Actual 105.38 M 40.23 M 127.23 M 191.51 M

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Planet Fitness have declined 14.1%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Planet Fitness is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.