Preview: PPL's Earnings

PPL (NYSE:PPL) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 18. Here is Benzinga's look at PPL's Q4 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering PPL modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.61 on revenue of $2.12 billion. In the same quarter last year, PPL reported EPS of $0.57 on revenue of $1.95 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 7.02%. Sales would be up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. PPL's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.61 0.54 0.71 0.53 EPS Actual 0.58 0.55 0.67 0.57 Revenue Estimate 2.03 B 1.89 B 2.17 B 2.05 B Revenue Actual 1.89 B 1.74 B 2.05 B 1.95 B

Stock Performance

Shares of PPL were trading at $28.03 as of February 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.1%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. PPL is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.