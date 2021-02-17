Market Overview

Price Over Earnings Overview: IBM

Benzinga Insights  
February 17, 2021 10:13am   Comments
In the current market session, IBM Inc. (NYSE:IBM) is trading at $120.39, after a 0.22% gain. However, over the past month, the stock decreased by 7.45%, and in the past year, by 20.39%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is undervalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.

The stock is currently higher from its 52 week low by 32.94%. Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for investors trying to diversify their portfolio with IT Services stocks, and capitalize on the lower share price observed over the year.

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company's market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E indicates that shareholders do not expect the stock to perform better in the future, and that the company is probably undervalued. It shows that shareholders are less than willing to pay a high share price, because they do not expect the company to exhibit growth, in terms of future earnings.

Depending on the particular phase of a business cycle, some industries will perform better than others.

IBM Inc. has a lower P/E than the aggregate P/E of 55.18 of the IT Services industry. Ideally, one might believe that the stock might perform worse than its peers, but it's also probable that the stock is undervalued.

P/E ratio is not always a great indicator of the company's performance. Depending on the earnings makeup of a company, investors can become unable to attain key insights from trailing earnings.

 

