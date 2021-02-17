Market Overview

Genuine Parts: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 8:41am   Comments
Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 12.59% over the past year to $1.52, which beat the estimate of $1.35.

Revenue of $4,252,000,000 decreased by 9.65% year over year, which missed the estimate of $4,310,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $5.55 and $5.75.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $17,199,000,000 and $17,530,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/936/39685

Technicals

52-week high: $108.55

52-week low: $49.68

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.97%

Company Profile

Genuine Parts sells automotive parts (67% of pro-forma net sales) and industrial components. The company sells vehicle parts to commercial and retail customers through over 9,800 stores worldwide, most of which are independently owned. Its industrial unit, primarily operating under the Motion Industries banner in the United States, supplies bearings, power transmission, industrial automation, hydraulic, and pneumatic components to maintenance, repair, and OEM clients.

 

